PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Portland police say he attacked officers who were trying to remove him from an area for peeing in public.
At around 6:44 p.m., officers were working with Park Rangers along the Eastbank Esplanade when they encountered Randall Hartwell, who was peeing in public.
Police said officers tried to contact Hartwell, but he became aggressive and grabbed a chain lock type of weapon from his belongings and began menacing officers.
After the officers stepped away from him, Hartwell went into a nearby Porta Potty and locked himself inside.
Police said Hartwell eventually came out of the Porta Potty and started swinging the weapon at the officers. Officers used a Taser but it didn't stop him.
According to police, one of the officers tried to take Hartwell into custody, but Hartwell dove to the ground causing the officer to fall over him. Police said Hartwell then punched the officer in the side of the head while holding the chain lock.
The other officer was able to take Hartwell into custody without further incident
Police said the officer who was hit in the head displayed signs of a head injury and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The officer has since been released.
Hartwell was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
