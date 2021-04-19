PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man killed by police officers in Lents Park on Friday had a toy replica gun, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Robert Douglas Delgado, 46, was shot and killed by Portland Police Bureau Officer Zachary DeLong.
On Friday, officers were dispatched to the park after receiving a report of a man “quick drawing and holding what looked like a handgun.”
At approximately 9:36 a.m., DeLong arrived at the park and told dispatch he saw the man on the east part of the park without a shirt on and black pants. He planned to pull into the parking lot, and he didn’t see a gun.
A short while after, DeLong radioed back, saying the man wasn’t being compliant and was "flipping them off." Other people in the park were saying he had a gun.
PPB said four minutes later, DeLong shot and killed Delgado from approximately 90 feet away. Officers began CPR at 9:48 a.m., and medical crews took over at 9:53 a.m.
PPB released the following timeline of events:
- 9:28 a.m.: Officers dispatched to Lents Park
- 9:36 a.m.: First officer arrives
- 9:40 a.m.: Officer reports shots fired and man down
- 9:41 a.m.: Ambulance dispatched to the scene
- 9:47 a.m.: Officers tell ambulance crew to come in to the scene
- 9:48 a.m.: Officers begin administering first aid
- 9:53 a.m.: Medical personnel take over first aid
There is no body cam video of the shooting because PPB does not wear body cams.
