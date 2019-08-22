PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A missing 50-year-old man has been found safe.
Police asked for the public’s help locating Ronald Charves on Wednesday night. He was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday near Multnomah Village.
Officers said there was concern about his safety due to a traumatic brain injury.
On Thursday, police said Charves had been found and he is safe. His family was on the way to reunite with him Thursday afternoon.
“We thank the public for helping us to locate him,” according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.
No further details were released.
