PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said a missing man has been found safe.
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public’s help locating 68-year-old Stephen Lashewitz on Thursday afternoon.
He was last seen early Thursday morning near Northeast 122nd and Sandy Boulevard.
Officers said they were concerned because Lashewitz functions at the level of a child.
Soon after police asked for help locating him, officers reported that Lashewitz was found and he is safe.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.