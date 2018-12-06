PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a man reported missing Thursday has been found.
Clark Huston, 67, was reported missing Thursday afternoon near Lloyd Center and was found safe Thursday night.
Officers were worried for his welfare because he is living with dementia.
