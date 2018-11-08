PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 81-year-old woman reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe, according to Portland police.
Officers said they were concerned for the welfare of Verna J. Ferguson because she may have memory issues.
Ferguson was reported missing from her home in Portland's South Burlingame neighborhood.
Officers Thursday night said Ferguson had been found safe and was reunited with her family.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.