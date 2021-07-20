police lights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found.

Mariah Roberts was reported missing on Tuesday. Police said she left her home in southeast Portland on July 9 and hadn't been seen since then. On Wednesday morning, police reported that Roberts had been located safe and is no longer considered missing.

No additional information was released.

She looks happy in the photos.

With crime the way it is right now, with the police understaffed and grossly underfunded, with the murder rate off the charts right now, it's the perfect storm and situation for a serial to operate. I hope I'm wrong. I hope they find the girl safe and unharmed, but it seems as if a few young girls have gone missing lately.

