PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A missing and believed to be endangered woman has died, according to Portland police.
Ha Pham, 71, walked away from her home in the 900 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue on Aug. 28.
Police said someone on Thursday called to report finding a dead person in the 3800 block of Northeast Lombard Street. On Friday, the medical examiner identified that person as Ha Pham.
Previously, Pham's family said Pham suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. They said she only spoke Vietnamese and be confused and not know where she is or how to get home. Police previously asked for help finding Pham.
On Friday, officers said Pham's cause of death was due to undetermined natural causes. No foul play is suspected and family members have been notified.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.