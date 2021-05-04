PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man reported missing on Tuesday has been found.
Arnaldo Perez Castellanos, 74, was last seen leaving on a walk in the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday and never returned.
Castellanos has dementia. Police said he might have been disoriented or lost, especially at night.
On Wednesday morning, police said Castellanos was found by officers in a nearby city and has returned home.
No additional details were released.
