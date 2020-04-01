PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A missing 82-year-old man with symptoms of dementia has been found and is home safe.
Portland police said Walter Lee Dye was last seen using TriMet just before 10 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest 6th Avenue and West Burnside Street.
Wednesday evening, police reported that Dye had been located and is home safe.
Police also thanked community members who helped in the search.
