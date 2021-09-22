Portland police: Multiple people hurt after seven shooting calls in one day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police reported seven shootings in a 15-hour period Tuesday, beginning just after 2 a.m. and going until 6:50 p.m.

The first shooting took place at 2:20 a.m. at Southeast 67th and Southeast Ogden Street. Officers responded to reports from several callers of multiple shots fired. More than 10 bullet casings were found, but they didn't find victims or property damage.

A couple hours later at 4:30 a.m., at Northeast 82nd and Northeast Sandy Boulevard, officers responded to a person who was shot. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury. Officers believe the shooting happened near the Grotto, which is located at 8840 Northeast Skidmore Street.

Later in the morning, at 11:09 a.m., officers responded to Northeast Prescott and Northeast Sandy Boulevard on a shots fired call. Officers discovered multiple bullet casings in the area. Preliminary information suggests this was a drive-by shooting. There are no known injuries.

At 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gunshot wound who walked into a local hospital. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury. Based on preliminary investigation, the officers believe the shooting occurred in the 500 Block of Northeast Multnomah Street.

At 3:07 p.m., another person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was uncooperative with police and suffered a non-life threatening injury. The individual claims the injury happened during a shooting at an unknown location in Portland overnight.

At 6:02 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to multiple shots fired, but didn't say exactly where it happened. Multiple people on foot were shot at by suspects in a drive-by style shooting, police said, but there were no reported injuries.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to the 5900 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue on numerous reports of shots fired. Officers located several cartridge casings at the crime scene. They also recovered a related stolen vehicle a short distance away after it was involved in a traffic crash. There were no known injuries reported.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact PPB or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.