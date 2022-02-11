PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Stan Baumhofer says he walks every day using his walker. He was out one day last month when he was targeted by a thief. Thankfully, he wasn't hurt, but he says he was in shock because this is the first time anything like this has happened to him

On the morning of January 25th, Baumhofer left the U.S. Bank on Southwest 18th Ave. and Yamhill St. Then, just a few blocks away in front of Providence Park, the unthinkable happened.

“I barely felt a little nudge by my hip. He was pulling my date book out of my pocket. I had a shorter jacket, but the pocket showed. I don’t know how he knew I had money in that book, in that pocket unless he had been watching at the bank,” says Stan Baumhofer.

Police officers responded within three minutes of Baumhofers 911 call. He had $1,000 in cash that was in his pocket book. That money is his only income from Social Security.

Security cameras show the suspect buying coffee at Coco Donuts. The video shows a bald man walking with a limp and wearing black clothing. Time has passed, but Baumhofer is still upset.

“The anger has built up a little more. The disappointment that someone would do that or live that way. Why would you pick on anybody this elderly? I think we should have more respect for our 90-year-old citizens.”

Baumhofer doesn’t expect to get his money back, but he hopes to get family photos that were in the pocketbook. He also says this event won’t keep him from running errands.

He has some words of wisdom if the thief thinks about doing it again.

"Be a little more honest with your life. Get a job and don’t steal. Don’t take and deprive others of money they have earned,” says Baumhofer.

People have reached out to help, but Baumhofer says if people want to help, you can donate to the Sunshine Division in his name.

And if you have any information, you can call the Portland Police Bureau.