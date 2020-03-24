Portland police note 41% increase in suicide threats compared to 2019

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Suicide calls are up in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to police.
Police chief Jami Resch says officers are seeing a 41 percent increase in suicide threats compared to 2019 and an increase of 23 percent compared to 10 days before the state of emergency.
“This statistic is concerning and there are resources for those who are struggling,” Resch said. “I ask everyone to reach out by text, phone or video chat to family, friends and neighbors.”
The chief clinical officer for Lines For Life says the organization is starting to see more calls from people experiencing high amounts of fear.
Greg Borders did not provide specific numbers, but said the statistics shared by Portland police are alarming. Borders wants to remind people that Lines for Life is available for anyone who needs it, and that has not changed since the pandemic began.
“Our crisis lines are up and running, we’re 24-7 and we’re very well staffed, we’ve got a lot of folks who are able to work remote right now, so we’re not foreseeing much interruption in service,” Borders said.
Borders said it’s a good idea for anybody concerned about family members or friends to reach out and let them know you’re there for them.
