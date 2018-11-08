PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A police officer was hospitalized Thursday after a suspect allegedly bit him multiple times on the hand during an arrest involving a car-prowling case in north Portland.
Portland Police said the officer responded to a neighbor’s call that a man was breaking into cars near Rosa Parks Way and North Michigan Avenue.
The suspect, 31-year-old Paul A. Costello, faces several charges, including felony assault of a public safety officer.
According to court records, the first responding officer witnessed Costello attempting to break in a car and tried to stop him.
The documents said Costello ran from the officer, ignoring commands, before finally laying down in the street. Costello is accused of then biting the officer’s hand “several times with significant force” when the officer tried to arrest him.
To make matters worse, police said the officer’s radio failed to work as he tried to get away from Costello.
Other responding officers eventually apprehended Costello.
Police said the hurt officer went to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries before he was released.
Portland Police will now investigate why the radio failed to work properly.
Felicana Huerta’s car was one of two broken into in the neighborhood.
“We don’t feel safe anymore,” Huerta said. “You don’t feel safe anymore because people come around and damage your stuff.”
Court records show Costello has a lengthy criminal history going back at least a decade. Most of his cases involved felony theft.
Costello will be in court later this month.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.