PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says an officer was injured after he was hit by a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station.
At around 9:00 p.m. on December 24, officers responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle at the 3900 Block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found a 1988, white, Chevrolet pickup, and it was occupied by two people.
Within minutes, an officer reported that police had been involved in a shooting. Officers on the scene reported the suspect vehicle rammed a police patrol vehicle and an officer.
Police say, one officer fired a shot during the incident. That officer was injured when struck by the suspect vehicle.
The officer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is a 15-year veteran, whose name is not being released pending notification of family members.
Police say the stolen pickup fled the scene and was found unoccupied over an hour later near Southeast 54th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Officers searched the area with a K9 but did not find anyone.
Investigators say they have no additional suspect information to release currently.
In a statement sent out by the Portland Police Bureau, Chief Chuck Lovell said, "This critical incident highlights the dangers inherent in the job and the exemplary service provided by all of our members regardless of time of day or day of the year. The fact that this happened on Christmas Eve and the investigation continues into Christmas Day may increase the impact or stress this causes. Our investigators are working tirelessly to apprehend those involved and I appreciate their efforts. While I am saddened by the injury to our officer, I am encouraged by the medical prognosis and hope for a speedy recovery."
Portland Police Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB detectives.
According to PPB, the Portland Police Bureau Internal Affairs Division and the Independent Police Review were involved in the investigation to ensure a thorough administrative review of the incident.
