MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for a use of force incident that occurred during a riot last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said Officer Corey Budworth has been indicted with fourth-degree assault. It is alleged the Officer Budworth unlawfully caused physical injury to another person on Aug. 18, 2020 near the Multnomah Building, located in the 500 block of Southeast Hawthorne Street. Officer Budworth was assigned to the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team at the time of the alleged incident.

The identity of the victim was unknown to both law enforcement and the district attorney’s office until a civil lawsuit was filed on September 23, 2020 in U.S. District Court, according to the district attorney's office. Independent journalist Teri Jacobs filed the lawsuit.

District Attorney Mike Schmidt released the following video statement on Tuesday:

"Earlier this afternoon, my office filed a criminal assault charge against Portland Police Officer Corey Budworth stemming from what we allege to be an excessive and unlawful use of force on August 18, 2020 during a political protest. I want to start by thanking and acknowledging the Portland Police Bureau for their dedicated work on this investigation into one of their own. I further want to thank the many members of the Portland Police Bureau who have showed up night after night in response to civil demonstrations that have at times turned violent. Despite these pressures, these law enforcement professionals remained professional, and their actions lawful. But when that line is crossed, and a police officer’s use of force is excessive and lacks a justification under the law, the integrity of our criminal justice system requires that we, as prosecutors, act as a mechanism for accountability. Public trust requires nothing less. In this case, we allege that no legal justification existed for Officer Budworth’s deployment of force, and that the deployment of force was legally excessive under the circumstances. My office will continue to do everything we can to ensure justice is done without error or delay and that we make sure our work and practices are rooted in fairness and equity. It is important to emphasize that Officer Budworth is innocent until proven guilty and is entitled to the same degree of due process as any other person who is charged by my office."

The district attorney's office said no arraignment date is currently scheduled in State v. Corey Budworth.

After the indictment was announced, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell released the following statement:

"Law enforcement is held to a higher standard and must constantly strive to live up to that standard. PPB has processes of accountability in place that take time to complete. A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a PPB officer on one count of Assault 4 from an incident in Aug 2020. As Chief, I have a role to play in the Police Bureau's internal process associated with this case and therefore, I cannot provide additional details. PPB remains committed to providing public safety service to this city, where our personnel respond with professionalism and compassion. PPB has worked hard over the years to revamp our policies and training and we continue to look for additional ways to maintain our community's trust. I ask for the community's patience as we follow the guidelines of the established internal accountability process."

