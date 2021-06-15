MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for a use of force incident that occurred during a riot last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Officer Corey Budworth has been indicted with fourth-degree assault. It is alleged the Officer Budworth unlawfully caused physical injury to another person on Aug. 18, 2020 near the Multnomah Building, located in the 500 block of Southeast Hawthorne Street. Officer Budworth was assigned to the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team at the time of the alleged incident.
The identity of the victim was unknown to both law enforcement and the district attorney’s office until a civil lawsuit was filed on September 23, 2020 in U.S. District Court, according to the district attorney's office. Independent journalist Teri Jacobs filed the lawsuit.
District Attorney Mike Schmidt released the following video statement on Tuesday:
"Earlier this afternoon, my office filed a criminal assault charge against Portland Police Officer Corey Budworth stemming from what we allege to be an excessive and unlawful use of force on August 18, 2020 during a political protest. I want to start by thanking and acknowledging the Portland Police Bureau for their dedicated work on this investigation into one of their own. I further want to thank the many members of the Portland Police Bureau who have showed up night after night in response to civil demonstrations that have at times turned violent. Despite these pressures, these law enforcement professionals remained professional, and their actions lawful.
But when that line is crossed, and a police officer’s use of force is excessive and lacks a justification under the law, the integrity of our criminal justice system requires that we, as prosecutors, act as a mechanism for accountability. Public trust requires nothing less. In this case, we allege that no legal justification existed for Officer Budworth’s deployment of force, and that the deployment of force was legally excessive under the circumstances. My office will continue to do everything we can to ensure justice is done without error or delay and that we make sure our work and practices are rooted in fairness and equity.
It is important to emphasize that Officer Budworth is innocent until proven guilty and is entitled to the same degree of due process as any other person who is charged by my office."
The district attorney's office said no arraignment date is currently scheduled in State v. Corey Budworth.
After the indictment was announced, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell released the following statement:
"Law enforcement is held to a higher standard and must constantly strive to live up to that standard. PPB has processes of accountability in place that take time to complete. A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a PPB officer on one count of Assault 4 from an incident in Aug 2020. As Chief, I have a role to play in the Police Bureau's internal process associated with this case and therefore, I cannot provide additional details.
PPB remains committed to providing public safety service to this city, where our personnel respond with professionalism and compassion. PPB has worked hard over the years to revamp our policies and training and we continue to look for additional ways to maintain our community's trust. I ask for the community's patience as we follow the guidelines of the established internal accountability process."
The Portland Police Association also released a statement Tuesday, calling the indictment a "politically driven charging decision." PPA's full statement:
"Earlier today, a Multnomah County Grand Jury charged a Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer with misdemeanor assault four related to his actions as he worked to restore order during a chaotic night of burning and destruction in Portland. It is important to remember that our officer has not been found guilty of any crime. Like every citizen, our officer is innocent until proven guilty.
It is also important to know that Officer Corey Budworth is a committed public servant of the highest integrity. He has spent four of his six years as a PPB officer as a highly trained member of PPB’s Rapid Response Team (RRT). In his service with RRT and his deployment at hundreds of protests and demonstrations, Officer Budworth has never faced any sustained force complaints.
Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system.
A planned demonstration was organized on August 18, 2020, outside of the Multnomah Building in SE Portland. Online posts called for people to come with guns and weapons that night. Under the cover of darkness, a group of 200 demonstrators, many equipped with tactical helmets, faces covered, and armed with a variety of weapons, sparked a night of violence. Multiple dumpsters were set on fire, buildings were defaced, and windows were broken.
As the event escalated it was declared a riot; community members and police officers were at risk of serious injury and someone from the crowd launched a Molotov cocktail into the Multnomah Building, setting it ablaze.
After nearly 75 consecutive nights of violence, destruction, and mayhem, a small group of RRT officers—including Officer Budworth—were again tasked with dealing with the riot. Per PPB Command Staff orders, RRT officers cleared the rioters from the area to allow the Fire Bureau to extinguish the blaze.
But the rioters were not satisfied. A short time later, the same group of rioters re-amassed and began to march back toward the Multnomah Building. RRT was again deployed to disperse the crowd and prevent any further violence and criminal activity. A confrontation then ensued. As RRT officers worked to clear the rioting crowd, Officer Budworth was forcefully knocked to the ground. The crowd grew even more aggressive, prompting other RRT officers to deploy pepper spray and less lethal munitions to try and break up the riot.
During the encounter, an officer began to take one of the rioters into custody. Other rioters interfered with the arrest. RRT officers, including Officer Budworth, used their Police Bureau-issued batons to try and stop the crowd’s criminal activity. Per his training and in response to the active aggression of a rioter interfering with a lawful arrest, Officer Budworth used baton pushes to move a rioter, now known to be Teri Jacobs, out of the area. As Officer Budworth cleared Ms. Jacobs from the area to stop her criminal activity, Ms. Jacobs fell to the ground. Reasonably believing that she was getting back up to re-engage in her unlawful activities, Officer Budworth employed one last baton push to try and keep her on the ground, which accidentally struck Ms. Jacobs in the head. The location of Officer Budworth’s last baton push was accidental, not criminal. He faced a violent and chaotic, rapidly evolving situation, and he used the lowest level of baton force—a push; not a strike or a jab—to remove Ms. Jacobs from the area.
Ignoring the reality of the violent nature of the crowd and Ms. Jacob’s criminal activity, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has now charged Officer Budworth with a crime for his permissible use of force. Officer Budworth did exactly as he was trained. Don’t just take our word for it; PPB’s own experts reviewed his actions and found them reasonable, permissible, and in accordance with his training.
We ask our community to wait for all the facts before passing judgment. We trust in our criminal justice system when the system fairly and objectively applies the rule of law. Once the full picture is revealed, we are confident that justice will prevail, and Officer Budworth will be exonerated of all charges. And we look forward to seeing the District Attorney’s office make progress on prosecuting the real criminals who are perpetrating vandalism, arson, gun violence, and other violent crimes in our community.
We stand by our officer, truth, and justice."
Jeez, the union sure has a lot of information about that incident, don't they? PPA stands behind their officers no matter what the issue is. If PPA had its way no cop would be at fault for anything, ever.
Umm the Police officer IS part of the union moron. Their officers did not decide to riot and loot causing harm to people and places. Go back to your mama's basement with your weed and xbox.
Shut up. Seriously, do you have the slightest clue of what the cops have had to deal with for more than a year now, and now a rioter is gonna get a civil settlement, paid for BY the TAX PAYERS, and you're ok with that? Please, can we get a special comment section for adolescents only?
What a bunch of dodo.
Portland is a waste of good dirt
With all the riots and lootings and cops getting pelted daily the ONLY ones that should be in trouble are the scum that does it AND the city council for baiting them on
Murder is up 10 times what it was last year and soon we will have just the worse of the worst police officers because all of the good or smart ones will be gone and I wouldn't blame them one bit
welcome to Venezuela Portlandia....
This is ridiculous! An idiot decides to riot, and now wants a free payday? I don't think so! I'm so glad the Police Associate responded to this insane situation. DA SCHMIDT NEEDS TO GO!
The Ted Wheeler crowd is at it again.
Hardesty will be the acting judge.
