Portland police officer on a flu shot mission after life-threatening ordeal

A Portland Police officer had a life-threatening case of the flu last year. Now, he’s on a mission to encourage others to get a flu shot.
Officer Carlos Pagan said he did not get a flu shot last year, which turned into a terrible mistake.
He was in the hospital for a month and nearly died from flu complications.
“Anybody who doesn’t get the flu shot, go get it. Even if you do get sick, it’s better to get sick for a short while than go through what I went through and many go through. I was very lucky,” Pagan said.
Pagan’s wife watched as her husband spent days in a medically induced coma, holding on for his life.
“I can think of many scenarios that could have taken his life in his line of work, and to think the flu would have been the culprit, it was really hard,” said Martha Pagan.
Carlos Pagan, a father of four children, credits his doctors and the Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation team at Legacy Health with saving his life.
On Friday, Legacy unveiled a dedicated AMR ambulance for the state’s only mobile ECMO team.
The oversized ambulance can hold critical care doctors and nurses, along with specialized equipment to be available at all hours to pick up severely ill patients suffering from flu complications.
Before it gets to that, doctors encourage people to take preventative measures now.
“We are already seeing patients sick with the flu, so if you haven’t gotten your flu shot already, do it now,” said Dr. Joseph Deng of Legacy Health.
