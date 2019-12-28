PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers rushed into a burning building to save an elderly woman Friday evening.
Officers responded to the Montavilla neighborhood after receiving information that a house was on fire around 10:07 p.m.
9-1-1 callers were reporting that they could see flames and smoke coming from the attic and the attached garage
Once on scene, officers quickly learned that an elderly family member was still inside the house. The two officers ran inside, located the family member and evacuated her from the burning house.
Police said Portland Fire and Rescue arrived soon after and extinguished the fire.
A Portland Fire and Rescue official who was on scene determined the ceiling, that separated the attic from the main floor, was on the verge of failing which would of trapped the woman inside, according to police.
Both officers were ultimately evaluated for possible smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital but showed no negative symptoms.
"I am proud of the two officers who risked their own safety by running inside to perform this rescue," Deputy Chief Jami Resch said. "We will continue to work side by side with our public safety partners at Portland Fire and Rescue and the Bureau of Emergency Communications to provide lifesaving service to the City of Portland."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
