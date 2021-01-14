PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating several shootings calls that occurred from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the first shooting at 2:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Northeast Cully Boulevard. It was reported that someone had fired into the air.
The second shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue. Officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims were found.
Prior to 10 p.m., officers were called out to a report of shots heard in the 100 block of Southeast 146th Avenue. According to police, a victim had been assaulted, but was not struck by gunfire. A woman, who has not been identified, was detained at the scene.
Another shots fired call came in at 11:13 p.m. at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Tillamook Street. Police said officers learned that possibly two vehicles were driving through the area while people inside shot at each other. Evidence of gunfire was located.
At about 12:52 a.m., officers were again called out to the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue where they located evidence of gunfire.
Seven minutes later, North Precinct officers responded to the 12000 block of Northeast Thompson Street. Police said officers located evidence of multiple firearms being discharged.
Three occupied houses were hit by bullets, including one which had a 14-year-old and a 7-year-old inside. Police said another house had a bullet pierce a bedroom where a couple was sleeping. Three cars were also struck by gunfire.
The last shooting was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found evidence of gunfire. Officers learned that the victims left the area before they arrived.
A short time later, two men and a woman with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital. Police said two had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.
There is no suspect information available at this time, according to police.
All of the shooting cases remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call assault detectives at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please include the case number of the incident in the tip.
Case numbers and shooting location:
- 21-11741 - 4400 block of Northeast Cully Boulevard
- 21-12094 - 9 p.m. shooting in the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue
- 21-12117 - 100 block of Southeast 146th Avenue
- 21-12169 - Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Tillamook Street
- 21-12214 - 12:52 a.m. shooting in the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue
- 21-12218 - 12000 block of Northeast Thompson Street
Police did not provide a case number for the NE Sandy shooting.
