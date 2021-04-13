PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Destruction and violence at the Penumbra Kelly building Monday night was never a protest or peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration, said Portland Police, during a press conference a day after the chaos.
“It was a planned, coordinated, attack on the police and this building,” said Capt. Tina Jones, as crews in the background worked to board up windows and repair damage done to the facility that’s shared by Portland Police and Multnomah County.
The building has been a favored target of groups that have attacked and vandalized law enforcement and judicial buildings on and off for nearly a year.
“This is a small contingent of people but they’re causing mass destruction,” Jones said.
“Some people in this group were advocating for abolition of police, they were advocating and encouraging people to burn down police facilities, and we know these are not the sentiments of our public at large,” Jones added.
The police bureau also shared a video showing the inside of the building’s lobby as the violence escalated outside.
Officers quickly declared a riot as police said people set dumpsters on fire, launched ball bearings at officers, as well as rocks, bottles and dangerous fireworks; and even breeched the front doors to enter the building.
It’s certainly been a tough year for some neighbors who told Fox 12 they endure the noise and violence and then pitch in to clean up and return dumpsters to the rightful owners.
“This last year it’s been miserable with having all the damage and destruction and the rioting,” said a neighbor who didn’t wish to share his name or go on camera out of fear of being harassed and targeted by anti-police agitators.
“I'm just very angry,” the neighbor added. “This hasn’t a thing to do with Black Lives Matter, I’d be totally behind it if it was. It’s being used as an excuse for people to come out and do damage.”
Neighbors said they don’t just worry about safety but also livability in the community, as well as property values.
