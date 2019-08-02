PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is preparing for demonstrations and counter-demonstrations planned for Aug. 17 in downtown Portland.
On Friday, police released information about the planned demonstrations, saying, “At this time, no organization or event organizer has applied for permits related to these events being advertised to occur in Tom McCall Waterfront Park.”
Police said the organizers of these demonstrations have “differing ideologies,” and “may involve persons interested in participating in criminal activity,” based on publicly available information.
The Portland Police Bureau put out a similar release a day before the last clash involving demonstrators in downtown Portland in late June.
On June 29, dozens gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square as part of a “Him Too” rally. Opposing groups, including Rose City Antifa, met downtown as part of a counter-protest.
Eight people were treated by medics, including three police officers, as violence occurred during the demonstrations. Three people were hospitalized.
Three people were arrested the day of the rallies. In the days that followed, police released images of additional wanted suspects.
“Numerous past demonstration events in the City of Portland, involving individuals and groups with differing ideologies, have resulted in criminal behavior by some participants, including but not limited to assaults, vandalism, and weapons violations. Some of these incidents have resulted in arrest while others remain under investigation by the Police Bureau,” according to a PPB statement Friday.
Chief Danielle Outlaw released a statement Friday saying the bureau is in the planning process for Aug. 17, which includes working with partner agencies to gather the appropriate needed resources.
Anyone with information about plans for criminal activity at any of the Aug. 17 events is asked to share that information with the Portland Police Bureau. Information can be sent via email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.