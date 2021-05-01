Portland police prep for May Day demonstrations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A couple of planned demonstrations on May Day have caught the attention of the Portland Police Bureau, leading the department to issue a word of caution to the public, area businesses, and people planning on taking part in any of the events over the weekend.
May 1, also International Workers Day, is a day known for celebrating laborers. In Portland, historically, groups have gathered to advocate for worker and immigrant rights and other causes.
In a Friday news release, PPB said a couple of the planned gatherings this year are "similar in nature to other recently publicized events where criminal activities occurred including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, vandalism and graffiti."
One of those mentioned gatherings is set to start at Shemanski Park downtown, and another is supposed to take place outside of the ICE facility on South Macadam.
Downtown business owners are keeping an eye on what's going on, but some told FOX 12 there are more glaring issues facing the downtown community.
"This is an amazing place, let's bring it back, let's shine again, let's not just shut it down and let it go," Southpark Seafood General Manager Jason Gerlt told FOX 12.
His outdoor tables were full of diners Friday night, but down the street, the Oregon Historical Society remained boarded up after its windows were smashed again earlier this month.
You can't drive through downtown Portland without seeing plywood on buildings-- some of which have signs that say "we are open" others that say "going out of business."
Gerlt says he's been at the corner of SW 9th and Salmon for eight years now and hasn't had issues with rioters for May Day or any other day.
"I have floor-to-ceiling windows and never had any of them broken, and never covered them up," Gerlt said.
He says he's still grateful for PPB's heads up heading into the weekend
"That means pulling in all of the patio seating that we've got outside so that people can't use them in ways that they're not intended," Gerlt said.
Outside of his kitchen, there's bigger fish to fry.
"Downtown has some struggles right now, and it's certainly not the 50 people that are going around trying to smash the windows," Christine Azar, owner of Azar Indulgences, said.
Azar had one of her own windows broken a few months ago but says it's the growing homelessness issue and the negative narrative about downtown spreading online that is doing the most harm to small businesses.
"It is heartbreaking to see people that are not dressed well or walking barefoot between cars that have no idea what's going on. That is our problem right now downtown," Azar said.
Azar has strong feelings about the small groups of people that turn to property destruction under the veil of demonstration.
"Whoever they're targeting, they're not affecting them, they're affecting us," Azar said.
She's calling on city leaders to refocus their priorities and hold people who break the law accountable.
Azar is also calling on the greater Portland metro area community to do its part too.
"These things are going to come back. It's not like downtown is just done for," Azar said, "it's just temporarily, and for now, we need you. The businesses downtown need you."
PPB also said, "Portland has a long history of peaceful gatherings and marches, and our hope is those who gather will do so in a peaceful and lawful manner. If not, we are prepared to respond as appropriate and arrest those engaged in criminal activity that undermines public safety for all."
Portland police are encouraging event organizers to communicate with liaison officers ahead of the planned demonstrations and ask people who know of planned criminal behavior or observe criminal behavior to contact PPB.
There are no known permits issued for marches or parades in the street this weekend. PPB says demonstration activity could begin at noon and is anticipated in North Portland, Southeast Portland, and downtown.
