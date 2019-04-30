PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is informing the public that multiple May Day demonstrations are planned throughout the city Wednesday.
Demonstrations are believed to be happening between noon and 6 p.m.
Police said there are no known plans or permits for street marches associated with the events, which are set to take place downtown, in the south waterfront area and at Holladay Park.
In 2017, a May Day rally turned into a riot in Portland, leading to 25 arrests.
The Portland Police Bureau produced a video this year to address demonstrations and free speech.
“The intent of law enforcement during these and all demonstration events is to provide a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members, while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment. To this end, there will be a law enforcement presence in the area of the demonstrations, as needed, to keep the peace. Persons attending any of the events should not bring any weapons or items that can be used as weapons to any of the events,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
For more on laws and rules for city parks and federal facilities, as well as information on obtaining permits, go to portlandoregon.gov.
