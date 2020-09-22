PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is preparing for “mass gathering events” scheduled at parks three miles apart involving groups with “differing ideologies.”
The bureau released information Tuesday, saying one group is planning an event at Delta Park at noon, with another group planning an event at Peninsula Park from noon to 3 p.m.
“Based on publicly available information, these events are being promoted by individuals or organizations with differing ideologies. Numerous past mass gathering events in the City of Portland, involving individuals and groups with differing ideologies, resulted in criminal behavior by some participants, including but not limited to assaults, vandalism, weapons violations, as well as a recent homicide following a rally. Some incidents have resulted in arrests; others remain under investigation,” according to PPB.
Police did not release specific information about the groups planning demonstrations Saturday.
Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the bureau is working with the mayor’s office and other local and regional partners to prepare to “deploy our collective resources based on the latest information we have.”
“Lawful engagement in First Amendment rights is acceptable; attendance with the intent to harm or intimidate others is not appropriate or safe for anyone,” Lovell said.
The Portland Police Bureau's liaison team attempts to work with all event organizers. The liaison team is available to assist even organizers in “planning a safe event for participants, Portland community members and businesses.”
Liaison officers can be contacted at PPBLiaison@portlandoregon.gov or through its Twitter account: @PPBLiaison.
“The Police Bureau encourages demonstration event organizers and organizations to follow established guidelines for obtaining a permit to use a federal or City of Portland park and/or use City of Portland streets for protest events,” according to PPB.
Police are also cautioning drivers that roadways may be blocked, including Interstate 5, which already has delays due to the closure of the northbound span of the I-5 Bridge. To check traffic conditions, go to tripcheck.com.
