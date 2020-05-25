PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested four people and seized a gun, drugs and cash during focused patrols in northwest Portland on Sunday.
At 7 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest Nicolai Street to conduct a welfare check. It was reported that two people were using drugs and were slumped over inside a car.
Officers contacted the driver, who initially gave a false identity. He was later identified as Ryan Paul Lavers, 34, and had items connecting him to drug dealing, according to police.
Police continued their investigation and learned the passenger, Michael Scott Crist, 29, was in possession of illegal drugs, several stolen IDs, counterfeit credit and debit cards and stolen personal and financial information.
Both men were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Lavers was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin), unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and furnishing false information to a peace officer.
Crist was charged with possession of heroin, identity theft and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
An hour and a half later, officers in the area of Northwest Broadway Boulevard and Northwest Flanders Street contacted a man inside a tent that was illegally pitched and was blocking the sidewalk. Sitting next to the man was a backpack with a knife attached. When officers went to move the backpack, they discovered a gun inside the tent.
Carlos Rodrigues-Lance, 59, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin) and failure to register as a sex offender.
At 2 p.m. in the same area, police arrested Raphael Jonathan Heller, 42, for an active warrant. Heller was found with drugs and cash in his possession. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Heroin and Methamphetamine) and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin and Methamphetamine).
Police said these arrests were made during ongoing focused patrols in Old Town and the Pearl District.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
