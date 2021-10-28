PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man and woman who were killed in a shooting that occurred in Old Town Chinatown early Sunday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of shots heard inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue. Officers arrived and found both Daniel C. Davis, 47, and Ashlie D. Walker, 37, dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined cause and manner of their death to be homicide by gunshot.

Man arrested in deadly Old Town double shooting says voices in his head directed him PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an Old Town apartment building told police he was using methamphet…

Police located and arrested 45-year-old Michael VanDomelen on the third floor of the apartment building.

According to court documents, VanDomelen told police he had used methamphetamine several times in the hours before the shooting and he "believed he was hearing voices telling him to shoot people." He also admitted to having a 9mm gun.

VanDomelen was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is being held without bail.