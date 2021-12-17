PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police detectives have released new images of the attempted kidnapping suspect who is believed to be involved in three cases.
The images were taken from a surveillance system in the Pearl District on December 13, the day before the kidnapping attempt involving a father and son on a walk near Fields Park. The other two cases involved a mother walking with her baby in a stroller in the Pearl District and a mother walking with her two children in SE Portland on Wednesday evening.
Some of the suspect's clothing items are different, although his coat, pants, and shoes appear to be the same. In addition to the previous description released, the suspect appears to have a shaved head or possibly close-cropped haircut, a small ponytail, and sideburns and facial hair along his jawline.
He was seen with a black bicycle with a black and white seat and cargo rack. If anyone has information about the suspect, any suspected crimes that may involve him or any other surveillance footage, contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.