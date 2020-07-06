PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On the heels of the July 4 holiday weekend, police are reporting a 240-percent increase in shootings over the same month last year.
So far, the Portland Police Bureau says it has responded to 17 shootings in July 2020 compared to five for the same time frame in 2019.
One shooting earlier this month injured a man, and another involved an infant child putting a spent bullet cartridge in her mouth, police said on Monday.
Officers on July 3 responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Southeast 130th Avenue. Officers there said they found 11 shell casing but no property damage.
Officers on July 5 responded to a call about an apartment that had bullet holes in it, with the officers finding three separate apartments with damage consistent with gunfire.
According to police, a series of shootings occurred in Portland on July 5, resulting in an injury to one man and damage to occupied homes and a vehicle.
The first response occurred around 11:10 a.m. and involved a bullet lodged in the front door of a home in the 7400 block of Southeast 86th Avenue. Investigators They said it was unclear when the shooting occurred due to loud explosions from fireworks throughout the night. No one was hurt.
Officers then responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports of a man shot in the 5200 block of Northeast 91st Avenue.
Officers said the man was shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives have not been able to locate a crime scene in this case.
Another shooting was reported at 9 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Southeast 97th Avenue. Police say a family had gathered there, including 10-15 kids, and they were having a BBQ. No one at the gathering was hurt.
Investigators say multiple houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire. One homeowner told police she heard gun shots and went outside to see what was going on; when she went back inside, she said she found her 11-month old child putting a spent bullet into her mouth, according to police.
"Gun violence negatively impacts everyone in our community and the increase we are seeing is alarming," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "PPB continues to investigate these crimes and we ask for the public's help with tips and leads.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Yep..and your woke progs want to defund the police. Absolute genius.
It's not the Portland Police doing this. But our Limp Mayor Wheeler and his "glued to the hip" partner Comm Hardesty aren't tamping down any violence in this city
'Portland police report 240% increase in July shootings compared to 2019' And there will no doubt be more now that the mayor and city council voted to defund the police.
