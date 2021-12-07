Portland Police respond only to certain calls in aftermath of Monday's crime spree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For months we've heard frustration from the community and the Portland Police Bureau about the lack of resources in the city.
On Monday, Portland Police sent out a message to the public saying that officers wouldn't be able to respond to certain calls in the aftermath of several carjackings, and a deadly shooting where police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect on the interstate.
Portland Police said officers were only able to respond to Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls.
"A Priority 1 would be something that is perhaps a shooting that's occurring where there needs to be police on scene immediately," Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) Public Information Officer, Dan Douthit said. "As you get to a Priority 3 or lower it might be that there is like a vandalism occurring in that moment but it's something that isn't involving a life safety concern with another person."
Portland Police issued this statement on the limited resources for calls:
"This was not the first time the Bureau has alerted the public about a possible delay in response times. We did so often during large-scale civil disturbance events.
We have been very vocal about our critical staffing shortage and the Chief has talked about it repeatedly. We are challenged on most shifts to even make up minimum staffing, and if we do so, it's hiring officers on overtime. When a precinct has say two critical incidents (such as shootings or a homicide) it can tie up almost all of the officers assigned to a precinct, thereby affecting their ability to respond to 911 calls. With the rise in violent crime, this happens more frequently. Critical incidents require a large response so officers can determine if there is still a public safety danger, apprehend a possible suspect, secure the perimeter, locate victims and witnesses, etc.
While I can understand the public's concern, this is not new information and the people committing crimes in our community know about our staffing issues when it comes to patrol officers and investigations. People involved in prolific property crimes, for example, know that we are not responding the same way we have in the past.
We feel it's a responsible act to inform the community about our response times. While we are not in charge of the 911 system and dispatch (BOEC is), we always encourage those who can report non-emergency calls to do so. People often are not aware they can also report many crimes online and do not have to wait for an officer. This frees up time and energy waiting for an officer to respond to a cold property crime for example."
Douthit knows these situations are tough on many levels.
"We also know it's frustrating because we want to be able to get help to people as quickly as possible," Douthit said. "It's tough on our call takers and dispatchers, what's also difficult is we want to be able to answer calls as quickly as possible. This year we've received an extraordinary number of 911 calls above what we normally receive. And that's resulted in wait times on 911 longer than we'd like."
Douthit says just last week the bureau received 37 % more 911 calls than the same time last year.
So what happens if you call in and it's a lower priority call?
"If we're only able to dispatch those higher priority calls, we can let callers know that it's either going to take a very long time for someone to respond from law enforcement or we can even in some cases have them call back at another point," Douthit said. "Now something we do tell people is if when we're only dispatching for those higher priority calls if something changes in the situation that they're calling us about to make it more urgent that we ask people to call us back and let us know so that we can change the priority in our system."
Douthit says Sunday's 911 call volume was very similar to Monday.
He says what stands out is calls were busier Monday morning than they normally are, when the highest call volume is typically in the afternoon or early evening.
FOX 12 asked Douthit about tracking the amount of calls that were delayed Monday, like a Priority 3 call.
But he says that isn't data the bureau tracks regularly.
"It's not part of the normal call numbers that we look at, like we specifically focus on call-answering time that's our biggest concern because we're in the business of answering 911 as quickly as possible," Douthit said.
Douthit says this kind of situation where police respond to only higher priority calls can happen as much as once a week or not at all, he says it all depends on if there's a major situation unfolding in the city.
BOEC wants to remind everyone to only call 911 in an urgent life safety emergency when you need police, fire or an ambulance.