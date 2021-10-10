PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said they responded to 12 shooting calls in just 28 hours over the weekend.

One of them left one person dead and three others were injured.

In the East Precinct, five shots fired calls were taken in the span of about 3 hours. At one of the shootings, a sergeant was left to process one of the crime scenes alone. At another crime scene, officers needed the help of community members to block traffic while they looked for and collected evidence.

On Friday at 9:47 p.m., in the 6800 block of North Williams there was a shooting call with non-life-threatening injuries. Responding officers provided trauma care. A firearm was recovered from the scene. Case 21-281546

On Saturday at 5:11 p.m., a walk-in gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim was suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown where the shooting occurred at this time. Case 21-282262

At 8:26 p.m., in the 3200 block of Southeast 165th Avenue officers found an occupied home struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers observed a vehicle travelling westbound at a high rate of speed on Southeast Holgate, which matched the description of a vehicle described leaving the scene of the shooting. Officers were able to stop and detain the people inside.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two individuals, 20-year-old Martin Rosario and 20-year-old Keylin Proby, who were both arrested for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Two firearms were recovered related to this incident. Case 21-282378

At 11:18 p.m., in the 11300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard officers arrived and found a victim suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate trauma care and the victim was transported to an area hospital. Case 21- 282498

Investigators believe some of the shootings were related and, in total, at least 151 casings were recovered from the 13 crime scenes.

Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.