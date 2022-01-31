PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Since Thursday, Portland police responded to nearly a dozen shootings across the city as the first month of the new year comes to an end.
Since January 1, the Portland Police Bureau said their officers have responded to nearly 100 "shots fired" calls. Out of those shootings, nine people have been killed, two of them just this weekend.
Reverend Mark Knutson is the Chair of Lift Every Voice Oregon. His group is working to curb gun violence not only in Portland, but across the state.
“We’re in multiple pandemics and a lot of people are losing hope. A lot of people aren’t feeling loved. Gun violence is one of those pandemics.”
One of those deadly shootings happened Friday night. Police responded to a shooting on Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Jamaul Jenkins dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The second deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning. Police were called to Northeast 52nd Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. They again found a victim dead from gunfire. That person's identity has not been released.
Knutson believes to slow the shootings across Portland, there needs to be investment in the youth.
“We need to invest like never before in teaching our young in the way of peace, the way of conflict resolution, talking about restorative justice," Knutson said. "We can’t let equity and inclusion be buzz words. We have to get to the root cause of this.”
Knutson said Lift Every Voice Oregon is still working to get to legislative measures on the November ballot that he said will play a part in stopping gun violence. He said he's confident his group will get enough signatures by the July deadline. But as families across Portland continue to be impacted by gun violence, Knutson relayed this message.
“January began with a rise of COVID-19," Knutson said "It began tragically with gun deaths in this state. My prayer is as the days are getting longer, we’ll start to turn it the other way in terms of the pandemic by loving, being smart, wearing our masks when we’re with others, and getting vaccinated. But also, around gun violence by all of us taking a role.”