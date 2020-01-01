PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were injured in the one of the first shootings of the year in Portland, and now police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened in the same hour Wednesday morning.
Police said officers responded at 3:59 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Police said the conditions of the victims are not known at this time.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.
No arrests have been made and police did not release a suspect description or any additional information on what led up to the shooting.
Earlier in the morning, at 3:13 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire but no suspects or victims.
Police said evidence at the scene suggests that there were multiple shooters. More than 40 cartridge casings were located and several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. None of the vehicles that were damaged belonged to anyone involved in the shooting, according to police.
No injuries have been reported at this time and no suspect information has been released.
Police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to contact the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
