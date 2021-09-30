Portland police respond to five separate shootings in matter of hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The rash of gun violence continues in Portland, as police responded to five separate shootings in a matter of hours.
FOX 12 spoke to a neighbor after a shooting Wednesday night near southeast 74th Avenue and Harold Street.
Terani Duncan said it’s a frightening trend in her neighborhood.
“This is probably, I’m spit balling here, but maybe the fifth shooting in the last week in a half, two weeks, said Duncan.
Right before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night, Portland police responded to the drive-by shooting.
“I was on the porch with my mom, I just cracked open a beer and a car without its lights pulled up and just popped, two shots off,” said Duncan. “I grabbed my mom, I threw her down below the column on my porch and more shots were fired.”
The shooting involved two cars, according to police.
“I saw the first car as I was throwing my mom down and then it was being followed pretty closely by another car that I couldn’t see, I could just hear them shooting at each other,” said Duncan.
Police said the incident ended in a crash not far down the road. FOX 12 is told no one was hurt and no one is currently charged.
As for Duncan, she said she’s getting used to the sounds of shots.
“It’s especially frightening when it happens right in front of your house,” said Duncan. “The other night it happened just a block away and in that moment, I had become so desensitized to it that I thought, I’m going to go yell at them.”