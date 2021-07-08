PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say they responded to at least four separate shooting calls on Thursday morning. Among them, one person was shot and residences were hit by bullets.
At about 2:55 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the Hazelwood neighborhood near Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street (case 21-185779). They went into the area and found that an apartment on Northeast 102nd Avenue had been hit. There was nobody inside when officers arrived and nobody appeared to have been hurt. Officers found more than 10 cartridge casings at the scene.
At about 4:04 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the Centennial neighborhood, near the 16000 block of Southeast Alder Street (case 21-185801). They arrived to find that two separate apartments had been struck by bullets, although nobody was injured. Officers found more than 10 cartridge casings at the scene.
At about 4: 52 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots in the Montavilla neighborhood, near Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Street (case 21-185814). Officers arrived and found that a residence and a vehicle had been hit by bullets, but nobody was injured. Officers found at least 20 cartridge casings at the scene.
At about 7:09 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots in the Reed neighborhood, near Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard (case 21-185866). Officers arrived and found a person at the gas station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Each of these cases is an open investigation and at this time, there is no information to suggest that these incidents are related. If anyone has information about any of these open cases, please reference the corresponding case number and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.