PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired near Portland Community College-Cascade on Thursday, according to police.
Police responded to the area of North Commercial Avenue and North Killingsworth Street on reports of a shooting around 1:09 p.m.
Officers arrived in the area and searched for suspects and anyone injured by gunfire, but officers were unable to find any suspects or victims of gunfire.
Police said no one was believed to have suffered injuries due to the shooting.
As the investigation continued, officers canvassed the area and found evidence of gunfire.
Four schools in the area were placed in lockout, according to police.
Numerous teens reportedly ran out of the area after the shooting.
"I was kinda worried about a school shooting just kinda happening, I didn't I would never imagine that happening to me or around me," Lockout student Brayan Ranjel said.
The school lifted the lockout after about 40 minutes.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact GVRT at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
