PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said they responded to six shootings in a matter of hours from Thursday evening to early Friday morning.
On Thursday at 10:37 p.m. officers were on patrol near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Interstate 205 when they attempted to pull over someone. The vehicle sped off and the people inside fired shots at an officer. Three people were arrested.
At 11:15 p.m. officers were sent to a local hospital regarding someone who walked in with a gunshot wound. The person said the injury happened while he was cleaning his gun. Case #22-45766
At 11:32 p.m. officers heard shots east of the Hawthorne Bridge. Officers found the victim to be a security guard and learned the suspects had driven by and shot at his car in the area of Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Irving Street. The security guard was not hurt, but his car was hit by multiple bullets. Case #22-45776
On Friday at 2:55 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding a shooting in the area of Southeast Ramona and Southeast 123rd and 124th streets. Officer found evidence of a vehicle that was hit with gunfire several times that was identified as stolen. Case # 22-45855
At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 16000 block of Southeast Crest Court after a caller said he confronted car prowlers who shot at him. When officers arrived they found the caller's vehicle with a bullet hole through the front.
The caller and his son told police they watched the suspects prowling cars and went outside to confront them. The suspects got into a Jeep traveling eastbound on Southeast Powell. The caller and son followed them in their car and stated that when the suspects reached Southeast 172nd, the passenger reached out and fired shots at them. The caller’s son said to defend himself and his father he had his handgun and fired back at the vehicle.
The suspect’s Jeep turned soon after and the caller and his son returned home and called police. Officers investigated the scene of the shooting and found evidence, including casings and a Honda Odyssey, which had been hit. Case # 22-45877
If anyone has information about these shootings, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov along the case number.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.