PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police investigated three shootings in just over two hours Sunday morning.
The first shooting was at around 3:30 a.m. in the South Waterfront area where police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the back while in a car. The victim walked into a hotel before being taken to the hospital.
Just over an hour later, there was a shooting in north Portland.
Police gather from their initial investigation that two men who were at home saw two people trying to steal their car. They went outside to confront the suspects and one of the suspects fired a gun at them.
Police say they weren’t hit, but one of the bullets went through the house and hit a 65-year-old woman who was inside.
The bullet hit her foot and she was taken to the hospital.
Another hour later, at about 5:40 a.m., police responded to the Ella Marie apartments on Southeast Morrison and heard gunfire coming from the second floor. The fire alarm and sprinkler system were going off too.
“I thought that this was somebody smoking initially,” Sanjay Agarwal said.
Agarwal is in Portland visiting his daughter and soon found out that was not the case at all.
Police say they used a loudspeaker to talk to the suspect above and order him to come out unarmed. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old David Yaron, was taken into custody without further incident.
Police shared photos, saying inside, officers found the gun that had been fired was staged in an elevated position to where officers outside had been, and a drum magazine that holds 50-plus rounds was attached and loaded.
There were other rifles, handguns and body armor inside.
There were also bullet holes in the walls and ceiling, and one bullet hit a sprinkler which caused flooding inside.
Agarwal was staying just across the hall and saw Yaron taken away in handcuffs.
“It was scary later on if you think about it. Yes it is scary, but at that time we didn’t know all the facts,” he said.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a press release, "It's not clear what this suspect had planned, but the possibilities are chilling. The officers who responded to this call worked seamlessly in a chaotic environment to resolve what could have been a tragic event. I thank them for their bravery and I'm relieved that no one was hurt."
In those other two shootings police haven’t shared any suspect information.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings can contact Portland police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.