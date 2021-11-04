PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say a suspect is facing numerous robbery charges after a multiple carjackings.
On Wednesday at about 3:30p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of carjackings and pedestrian robberies by a suspect armed with a gun.
At 4:21p.m., officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Bush Street on a report of a victim robbed of his mobile phone by a suspect with a gun. Officers got a description of the vehicle the suspect was driving and a short time later located it in the area.
They stopped the vehicle near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard and arrested 25-year-old Dwight J. Dampier. He is facing five counts of first-degree robbery.
The suspect was connected to several other cases that took place over the previous hour.
At 3:36p.m., a suspect stole a Nissan Sentra from a dealership in the 1200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue (21-307987).
At 3:50p.m., at Southeast 138th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street, a victim was cleaning his car outside of his house when a suspect approached, pointed a gun at victim, and demanded the keys. The suspect drove off in the victim's Toyota Camry (21-308002).
At 4:00p.m., the suspect left the Toyota Camry running at a gas station at Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Division Street and walked away. The car was then stolen by another suspect and remains missing (21-308006).
Within a few minutes, the suspect approached a BMW 335 that was stopped at a traffic light in the intersection of Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. The suspect pointed a gun at the driver, who got out. The suspect drove off with the BMW (21-308193).
At 4:09p.m., at Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Market Street, a 17-year-old male was approached by a suspect in the BMW who demanded his phone. The victim saw a gun in the car. The victim refused to hand over his phone and ran off (21-308015).
If anyone has information about these cases, they're asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention: Robbery Detectives and reference the corresponding case number.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. They offer cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.