PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man who was taken to the hospital after he was found critically injured in southeast Portland has been identified.
The man was found near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Knapp Street around 7:51 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25.
Medical personnel responded and took the man to the hospital.
Officers are not sure how the man was hurt.
Detectives were not able to identify the man using traditional methods. On Saturday, they asked for the public’s help in identifying him, releasing his description as well as a sketch.
Sunday morning, police said the man had been identified. His name has not been released.
Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the man’s injuries.
Anyone with information on the circumstances involving how he may have been injured is asked to call Detective Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Detective Broughton at 503-823-3774.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
