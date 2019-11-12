PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A missing 81-year-old man has been found safe, according to Portland police.
The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public’s help locating Michael Hickey on Tuesday afternoon, after he was last seen in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Officers were concerned about his safety.
By 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said Hickey had been found.
After seeing posts on social media, police said a community member spotted Hickey on a bike path and called 911.
He was then reunited with his family.
No further details were released.
