PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Police say Sophia McCarty, who was visiting from out of town, was last seen riding her bicycle in the area of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Division Street on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Sunday afternoon, police reported that McCarty had been located and is no longer a missing person.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.