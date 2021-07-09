PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a 7-year-old boy is safe after missing from the Sabin/Irvington neighborhood. On Friday, at about 5:30p.m., Messiah Daniels was seen leaving his home in the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Avenue and has not been seen since.
Shortly after PPB put out the message, alert neighbors near Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast Failing Street who had seen the PPB tweet saw the boy playing with a cat in their neighborhood. They called PPB, and officers located Messiah. Portland police would like to thank the public for their help.
