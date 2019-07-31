Portland police say safety plan helping to decrease crime at Holladay Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is increasing efforts to make a northeast Portland park safer.
Holladay Park near Lloyd Center has had issues with crime over the years, but PPB is hoping a safety plane will help. Officers compared crime statistics from May 5 through July 22 of this year with crime statistics from the same time period last year.
They say the numbers show assaults are down at the park by fifty percent, thanks in part to the Holladay Park Safety Plan. They also say thefts are down 45 percent.
Last year, officers dealt with an increase in crime at the park, which they say brought a lot of negative attention to the Lloyd District; they say the safety plan, a community effort to clean up the park’s reputation, has been working to change that.
The plan includes bringing positive social activities and events to the park to engage community members, specifically kids. FOX 12 spoke with organizers about how the plan works to deters crime.
“They see their neighbor, their pastor walking with police to curb that activity, and a lot of the time, the people who are going to cause trouble in the park decide to go elsewhere, and that’s when you see the crime plummet in the area,” Sgt. Brad Yakots with the Portland Police Bureau said.
Portland police, along with local churches, SOLVE, Portland Parks & Recreation, and Oregon Youth Authority are just some of the groups involved in backing the plan.
Members of the team meet weekly to discuss more ideas to make the area safer and more inviting, then they go spend time at the park. The celebrated their success at the park Thursday with a community barbecue.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.