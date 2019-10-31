PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police and the school district are looking into what they call a “white substance” that a student brought to school earlier this week.
The district said at least one student ingested it but seems to be okay.
It happened at Arleta School which has students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. The district hasn’t said which grade this happened in.
Right now, they’re working with police to figure out what exactly that substance was and how the student got it in the first place.
In an email to parents, the principal at Arleta School tells them about a student bringing a white substance into the school and giving it to another student who ingested it. That was Monday.
She said the school immediately told the district and Portland police, and that the student was monitored at school until their family came and took them to the doctor. The email goes on to say the student showed no immediate signs of physical distress.
“They haven’t gave us any information other than that,” Mac Duna, a parent of a fifth grade student at the school, said. “I wanna know, is there drugs being used in the school, I talk to my son about it, I asked him, he said him and his kids are talking about it, and they’re saying it’s supposed to be some baby powder but they were acting like it was like cocaine.”
The district hasn’t said what that substance was or how the student got it, but they said it was handled and possibly consumed by a handful of students.
Duna said thankfully, his fifth grader wasn’t offered any.
“He just said that was the rumor. The rumor was there were some kids running around and they were acting like they were using drugs but supposedly it was fake, that’s what my son said,” Duna said.
Either way, he said in a K-8 school, this shouldn’t have to be a concern in the first place.
“That is not tolerable," Duna said. "We should not be having to deal with these things, these kids are too young.”
Police said they’re still in the early stages of their investigation and aren’t able to comment.
