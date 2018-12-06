PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for help finding a missing 67-year-old man they say is living with dementia.
Clark Hutson has been missing since early Thursday afternoon and is in a constant state of confusion and disorientation, according to officers.
He was last seen with a group in the Lloyd Center food court area around 1 p.m. wearing a pair of old blue jeans and a black and gray jacket.
Police say he is white, stands around five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has long gray/brown hair and missing teeth.
Hutson generally remembers his name, according to officers; He is not familiar with TriMet and does not have a phone or money.
Anyone who sees Hutson is asked to call 911 as soon as possible. Anyone with non-emergency information about Huston should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.
