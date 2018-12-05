PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old man who they say kidnapped his girlfriend while armed with a baseball bat and stabbed her Wednesday.
Gabriel Sandoval is wanted for several domestic violence crimes and has an outstanding arrest warrant for hit-and-run, according to police.
He is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short black hair.
Police say Sandoval drives a white 2013 Nissan Altima with the Oregon license plate CA94827.
Back in April, Sandoval was taken into custody after a standoff with police in northeast Portland.
At 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store at Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street.
Sandoval was reportedly armed with a baseball bat and left the scene with his girlfriend against her will.
About 45 minutes later, Sandoval’s girlfriend called 911 from Southeast 82nd Avenue and Rhine Street. She asked for medical attention for a stab wound.
Officers and medical personnel responded, and she was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to survive.
If anyone sees Sandoval or the Nissan Altima, they should immediately call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to have a knife and baseball bat and his whereabouts is not known by police.
Police ask anyone with non-emergency information about Sandoval’s whereabouts to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
