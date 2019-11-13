PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 67-year-old man.
James Kepple was last seen early Wednesday morning in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
“Mr. Kepple is disabled and suffers from multiple health issues,” according to PPB.
Kepple is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a puffy green jacket, gray sweats and glasses, and he was riding his motorized wheelchair.
Anyone who contacts Kepple is asked to call 911.
Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.
