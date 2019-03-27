PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen on Monday.
Allen Salois was last seen in the area of his care home in the 4400 block of Northeast 38th Avenue.
Police said Salois suffers from dementia and is prone to getting lost. He is able to communicate and knows his name.
Police said there is no indication of foul play.
Salois was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray jacket, and is missing upper teeth.
Anyone who sees, or has seen, Salois should call 9-1-1 immediately.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.