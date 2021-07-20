Mariah Roberts

Mariah Roberts (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help locating a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Mariah Roberts, 21, left her home in southeast Portland on July 9 a little after 12 p.m. and has not returned. Police said Roberts functions at the level of an adolescent which may make her vulnerable. She may have been seen in Woodburn and Salem, and was possibly heading to Eugene, according to police.

Roberts is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, with straight dark hair, and wears black rimmed glasses. She was last seen wearing a red Champion logo sweatshirt, black Adidas shorts, black socks and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Roberts is asked to call police and reference Portland police case number 21-187715. Anyone who may have seen her days ago or has other information about the missing persons case that is not timely may share that at missing@portlandoregon.gov.

Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

With crime the way it is right now, with the police understaffed and grossly underfunded, with the murder rate off the charts right now, it's the perfect storm and situation for a serial to operate. I hope I'm wrong. I hope they find the girl safe and unharmed, but it seems as if a few young girls have gone missing lately.

