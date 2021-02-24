PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Betty Longoria, 69, was last seen Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. after getting a ride to an appointment in Old Town.
Police said Longoria suffers from dementia, but is familiar with the Old Town area and knows how to use the transit system.
She is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black clothing and red shows.
Police said she uses a wheelchair with a flowered bag attached to it.
Anyone who sees Longoria or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.